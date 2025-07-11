'Can't encourage controversy': Shilpa Shetty on Marathi v/s Hindi debate

Bollywood veteran Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently appeared at a promotional event for her upcoming movie KD The Devil . During the event, she was asked about the ongoing Marathi language controversy that has taken Maharashtra by storm. Here's what she said.

Statement 'Yes, I'm a girl from Maharashtra...' When asked about the language row, Shetty Kundra said, "Yes. I'm a girl from Maharashtra. Today, we're talking about the film KD." "If you want to talk about other controversial things, we can't really encourage that." "This film is already a multilingual one, and we can dub it in Marathi as well." Sanjay Dutt, her co-star, also avoided commenting on the issue and simply smiled at her response.

Background About the ongoing language controversy The controversy started when the Maharashtra government proposed to introduce Hindi as a third language in primary schools. This move was met with strong opposition from various political parties and language activists. Although the BJP-led government later rescinded its order, the debate continues. The issue gained further traction after Raj Thackeray's speech at a recent MNS victory rally, where he urged non-Marathi speakers in Mumbai to learn Marathi.