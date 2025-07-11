'Can't encourage controversy': Shilpa Shetty on Marathi v/s Hindi debate
What's the story
Bollywood veteran Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently appeared at a promotional event for her upcoming movie KD The Devil. During the event, she was asked about the ongoing Marathi language controversy that has taken Maharashtra by storm. Here's what she said.
Statement
'Yes, I'm a girl from Maharashtra...'
When asked about the language row, Shetty Kundra said, "Yes. I'm a girl from Maharashtra. Today, we're talking about the film KD." "If you want to talk about other controversial things, we can't really encourage that." "This film is already a multilingual one, and we can dub it in Marathi as well." Sanjay Dutt, her co-star, also avoided commenting on the issue and simply smiled at her response.
Background
About the ongoing language controversy
The controversy started when the Maharashtra government proposed to introduce Hindi as a third language in primary schools. This move was met with strong opposition from various political parties and language activists. Although the BJP-led government later rescinded its order, the debate continues. The issue gained further traction after Raj Thackeray's speech at a recent MNS victory rally, where he urged non-Marathi speakers in Mumbai to learn Marathi.
Film details
Meanwhile, on the work front
Shetty Kundra is set to be seen in the pan-Indian film KD The Devil, directed by Prem. Apart from Shetty and Dutt, the movie also stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, Ramesh Aravind, and Ravichandran. The teaser for the film was released on Thursday in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.