Mumbai local trains: Documents to be carried from tomorrow

Aug 14, 2021

Mumbai local trains will start running for fully vaccinated people from tomorrow.

Mumbai local trains are set to start running for fully vaccinated people from tomorrow, August 15. The city administration has introduced a monthly pass to allow people to travel, which will be issued only after the verification of vaccination status of applicants. How can you apply for that pass and which documents would you need? Find out here.

Eligibility

Who is eligible to travel?

You can travel in Mumbai local trains if you have taken both the doses of the coronavirus vaccine. However, you will be allowed to board trains only after 14 days of receiving your second shot. A person is notably considered fully vaccinated after that period. The Maharashtra government has said that people found traveling without valid passes will be fined Rs. 500.

Documents

Which documents will you need?

To apply for the travel pass, you will need a hard copy of your final vaccination certificate and a photo ID proof (both original and photocopy). After due verification, the copies of your vaccination certificate and ID proof will be stamped, which can be used to buy a monthly pass. You need to carry the travel pass and both the stamped documents while traveling.

Application

How to apply for travel pass online?

Visit the e-pass website. Click on "Travel Pass for Vaccinated Citizens" option. Enter your mobile number used for vaccine registration. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to that number. Enter the OTP, and your details from vaccine registration will appear automatically. Select the "Generate Pass" option and upload your image in the "Self Image" section. Your e-pass will be issued within 48 hours.

Other details

Where are the help desks for offline verification?

You can also opt for offline verification by visiting help desks set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, Bhivpuri Road Railway Station, Vashi Railway Station, Thane Station, and Kalyan Railway Station. Nearly 24 lakh people from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were fully vaccinated as on Monday, however, less than 20 lakh had completed 14 days to be eligible for the pass.