Mumbai: 55-year-old woman arrested for poisoning hustand over marital dispute

A 55-year-old woman has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly poisoning her husband by serving him insecticide-laced food over a marital dispute, police said on Thursday. According to a police official, the woman, a resident of Dharavi, allegedly mixed a poisonous liquid used to kill cockroaches in the food of her 65-year-old husband, who survived after he was hospitalized. Here are more details.

Quote

Victim was separated from his wife for some years

"The couple had been locked in a long-standing marital dispute and often argued over domestic issues, which had led to their separation," the official said. The victim, who is a taxi driver, had reportedly been staying away from his wife for the last eight years.

Crime

They had a heated argument on selling their house

"In between, he was in jail in some case and came out of prison last month. Initially, he stayed with his relatives at Sion before returning home," the official said. "Recently, they had a heated argument over lunch on selling their house during which the victim started feeling uneasy...at that point, the woman told him...she had mixed cockroach-killing liquid in his food," he said.

Information

Woman has been booked under IPC Section 328

The man was taken to hospital by people in his locality, the official said. Based on a complaint, the police arrested the woman and booked her under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), he added.

Background

She used to live in upper floor of the house

According to Free Press Journal, the woman, identified as Rita Devi, lived with her two daughters and a son on the upper floor of their house in Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar in Dharavi. Her husband, identified as Bholenath Giri, stayed on the ground floor. Meanwhile, Giri also claimed that Devi had sedated him in 2018 as well but had later apologized.