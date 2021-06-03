Netflix to launch fully-owned post-production facility in Mumbai in 2022

The live-action and full-service facility will be operational by June next year

Netflix has announced that it will be unveiling its first fully-owned post-production facility in Mumbai in 2022. In a press release, the streamer said the live-action and full-service facility will be operational by June next year. It will have 40 offline editing rooms designed as a flexible, collaborative, and inspiring environment for showrunners, directors, editors, and sound designers to create their best work.

Quote

'This reinforces our commitment to India's entertainment industry'

"We are excited that Mumbai will be home to this wonderful creative space. This reinforces our commitment to India's entertainment industry as we continue to empower creators with the best resources to tell great stories," Vijay Venkataramanan, Director, Post-Production, Netflix India, said in a statement.

Facility

Netflix has delivered original content in various Indian languages

According to Netflix, the facility will pioneer advanced media management workflows that will allow a seamless partnership with India's post-production community. Since the launch of the streaming service in the country, Netflix has made all kinds of strategic forays into the entertainment scene and had dolled out the original programming in almost every major language.

Netflix

The platform has unveiled 41 Indian titles for 2021

Some of its successful original shows and films include Sacred Games, Delhi Crime, Guilty, Ludo, Bulbbul, Pagglait, Lust Stories, Choked, AK vs AK, and Paava Kadhaigal. Netflix had also announced that it will be investing Rs. 3,000 crore in local programming over 2019 and 2020. Recently, the streamer unveiled its 41 Indian titles coming to its platform in 2021.

NetFX

The company had also launched NetFX last year

It also launched NetFX last year, a platform that enables multiple Indian artists to work on VFX for titles globally. "We are investing in the latest technologies and skill development through multiple certifications and training workshops in post-production, scriptwriting, and other aspects of creative production. We want to continue to contribute to the Indian creative community," Netflix said.

Entertainment

India is witnessing a golden age of entertainment: Netflix

"It's the best time to be a creator and consumer of great stories in India which is witnessing the golden age of entertainment," it added. "Our goal is to keep improving the overall experience for talent and industry partners and equip them with best resources to tell authentic stories in an engaging manner. We're in a golden age of entertainment in India," it said.