Blake Lively to turn highly-skilled assassin for Netflix's 'Lady Killer'

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 08, 2021, 06:59 pm

Actress Blake Lively is all set to star in a Netflix project called Lady Killer. The movie will be based on a comic book series by the same name from Dark Horse Comics written by Joelle Jones and Jamie S. Rich. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will be written by Diablo Cody, who won an Oscar for the 2007 film Juno.

Story

Lively's character, that of a housewife, is named Josie Schuller

The story will be set in the 1950s, with Lively portraying the role of a housewife named Josie Schuller. While everything may look innocent on the outside, Schuller is, in fact, an expert killer for hire on the side, a job she loves. Interestingly, her husband is totally unaware of it. Besides acting in the film, Lively will also be attached as a producer.

Inspiration

Idea of 'Lady Killer' was inspired by old 1950s' advertisements

The Lady Killer is a critically acclaimed series, winning an Eisner Award in 2016, which is the comic book equivalent of the Academy Awards. Jones, who is one of the writers for Lady Killer, was actually inspired by the classic advertisements that used to be broadcast in the '50's era. To note, she also wrote and designed the popular DC Comics character, Catwoman.

Wonder Girl

Another TV adaptation was also in the works for Jones

This is the second time that a comic book project by Jones is in development for television. Last year, her character called Wonder Girl for DC Comics was being thought out by the CW network for a possible TV adaptation. The show could have been the first-ever Latina superhero character in the DC television world, but was never picked up.

Life

There was no looking back for Lively after 'Gossip Girl'

Back to Lively, she was last seen in the 2020 thriller action film The Rhythm Section, for which she received many accolades from the critics. She gained global popularity after playing the role of Serena van der Woodsen on the CW series Gossip Girl, which premiered in 2007. Lively is married to Ryan Reynolds since September, 2012, and is a mother to three kids.