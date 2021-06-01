'Sex Education' Season 3 reportedly coming to Netflix in October?

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 08:15 pm

'Sex Education' Season 3 is coming this October, as per reports

It has been over a year, but looks like our favorite pupils from Sex Education are coming back to grace our screens. The show is returning for Season 3, with eight episodes, and is set to hit Netflix this October. Sex Education follows the lives of students, who set up a sex therapy business at school, to solve the problems of sexually needy customers.

Twitter Post

Nothing official, but sources claim eight episodes have been planned

LetsOTT EXCLUSIVE: #SexEducation Season 3 with 8 episodes eyeing for a early October 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/VeX4nnGFfE — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) May 31, 2021

Details

Asa Butterfield teases what fans can expect from upcoming season

While plot details have been kept under wraps, Asa Butterfield revealed fans could expect a time jump, after the Season 2 cliff-hanger. He said, "Otis is back at school, but he's got different things on his plate. He's grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It's been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don't worry, though he's still tragically awkward too."

Quote

'Why Otis was running sex-therapy clinic in the first place?'

Butterfield also shared about Otis-Maeve's relationship. "Their relationship continues to develop in Season 3. We explore why Otis was running his sex therapy clinic in the first place. Was it just to be close to Maeve, or does he get fulfillment from helping people?"

Expectations

Fans will get to see Adam and Eric's relationship develop

Season 3 will further delve in the emotional trauma that Maeve goes through after finding out that her mom (Anne-Marie Duff) is sniffing drugs again. After making a call to the social services, her little sister is taken away by the authorities in the Season 2 finale. Makers will also show us how Adam and Eric's relationship would develop in the upcoming season.

Cast

Several cast members from Season 2 expected to return

Fans can expect many cast members to return for the upcoming season. This includes Otis (Butterfield), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Jean (Gillian Anderson), Adam (Connor Swindells), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), and Groff (Alistair Petrie). Season 3 went on floor in September 2020, and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos promised recently that it would premiere in the second half of 2021.

Quote

'Sex Education' creator talks about show's approach to characters

Sex Education creator Laurie Nunn revealed the show has all the characters, especially those you'd associate your school life with: Be it the bully, the underachieving student, or the popular girl. She pointed out all of them are very alike. "Then you're like, actually they're all the same, they all just desperately want to fit in and be accepted," Nunn said during an interview.

Trivia

Interesting facts you may not about 'Sex Education'

Notably, after #MeToo accusations rocked Hollywood, Netflix hired an intimacy coordinator for Sex Education to make sure actors felt comfortable during intimate scenes. Also, the show pays tribute to John Hughes' works like The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink, as was revealed by Nunn. Did you know that Sex Education actors Connor Swindells and Aimee Lou Wood are actually dating in real life?