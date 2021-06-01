Mumbai: No jabs for most students headed to foreign shores

BMC has announced walk-in vaccination for students heading to foreign countries

Several students who are heading to foreign countries for education had to return without getting a coronavirus vaccine jab for the second day in a row at civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had last week announced walk-in vaccination (without registration) for such students from the city at Kasturba Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, and Cooper Hospital from Monday to Wednesday.

Vaccine shortage

Students were asked to leave without getting vaccinated

BMC had allocated 200 vaccines each at Kasturba and Cooper hospitals and 100 at Rajawadi Hospital. "The number of people standing in the queue is 400+ at Rajawadi, Ghatkopar. Please make sure we all get vaccines," tweeted Sandesh Avhad, a student, tagging the BMC and Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray. Avhad later in the day informed that they were asked to leave without vaccination.

Twitter Post

Here is his tweet informing authorities about the situation

@mybmc @AUThackeray



Dear Sir,

We are waiting in the queue for the vaccination at Rajawadi, Ghatkopar. Number of doses allocated are 100 and people standing in the queue are about 400+. Please make sure we all get vaccine.

Thank you — Sandesh Avhad (@Sandesh_Avhad) June 1, 2021

Students' plight

Students have been queueing up since early morning, said another

Rahul K, another student, said he was waiting in the queue since 7 am while many others had landed there even earlier. "I came to Rajawadi yesterday. Saw the huge queue, took the cops' suggestions to come tomorrow. BMC boasted of 300+ vaccines given later that evening. I went today as well. They had 100 doses. Was asked to go home again," he tweeted.

Second dose

Huge gap between two doses is also a problem

Mangala Gomare, Executive Health Officer of the BMC, was unavailable for comments. The gap between the two doses is also an issue for those planning to travel abroad. "My child is going to the USA in August first week. He took vaccination today at Rajawadi hospital. He got the CoWIN update and SMS for the second shot within 84 days," a parent said.

Vaccination drive

BMC claims over 1,000 doses were administered on day one

"Students that got vaccinated on 31st May got an update for second shot after 4 weeks. Kindly resolve the inconsistent time difference," Aruna, a parent, said on Twitter. According to BMC officials, nearly 1,000 doses of vaccines were administered on the first day of the walk-in facility at the three centers, 338 at Kasturba Hospital, 324 at Cooper Hospital, and 325 at Rajawadi Hospital.