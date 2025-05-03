What's the story

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has decided to put his upcoming film Ganga Ram on hold after a backlash from his fans, reported Bollywood Hungama.

The news of the movie, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and directed by debutant Krish Ahir, was met with negativity from Khan's fans.

The fans feared Ganga Ram might not succeed as intended and further impact Khan's star power.