Salman puts 'Ganga Ram' on hold amid fan backlash: Report
What's the story
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has decided to put his upcoming film Ganga Ram on hold after a backlash from his fans, reported Bollywood Hungama.
The news of the movie, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and directed by debutant Krish Ahir, was met with negativity from Khan's fans.
The fans feared Ganga Ram might not succeed as intended and further impact Khan's star power.
Fan influence
Khan's decision followed fan concerns over 'Ganga Ram'
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Salman Khan learned about the reactions of the fans."
"He also met some of his fans a few days after Sikandar's release. Fans expressed their concern over this film, and Salman assured that he'll look into their issues."
"A few days later, he decided to put this project on hold. He's now looking at scripts from other filmmakers like Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Sooraj Barjatya, etc."
Industry praise
Khan's unique approach praised by industry insider
An industry insider praised Khan and told the portal, "Usually, fans of other actors are in denial mode when their favorite star delivers a debacle. They continue to defend the actor. But Salman fans are unique."
"He heard them patiently and is now taking concrete steps so his fan base is not dejected. This is what makes Salman a true-blue star. There's no doubt that with this approach, he'll bounce back."
Khan was last seen in Sikandar, released in March.