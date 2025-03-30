What's the story

Salman Khan's latest action drama, Sikandar, was released in Indian theaters on Sunday, March 30. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is likely to open to a mammoth response since it releases just before Eid.

Though it started slowly on advance bookings, Sikandar picked up the pace, selling some 3.00,000 tickets and grossing around ₹9 crore by Saturday night, Sacnilk reported.

At the time of writing, the film has already collected ₹2.54cr, per Sacnilk live data.