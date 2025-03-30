'Sikandar' box office Day 1: Salman promises bumper opening
What's the story
Salman Khan's latest action drama, Sikandar, was released in Indian theaters on Sunday, March 30. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is likely to open to a mammoth response since it releases just before Eid.
Though it started slowly on advance bookings, Sikandar picked up the pace, selling some 3.00,000 tickets and grossing around ₹9 crore by Saturday night, Sacnilk reported.
At the time of writing, the film has already collected ₹2.54cr, per Sacnilk live data.
Record-breaking release
'Sikandar' to screen on over 5,500 screens across India
Sikandar is scheduled to release on more than 5,500 screens across India, with an estimated 22,000+ shows. This is the highest ever for a Bollywood title.
Presently, more than 20,000 shows are listed online, with 2,000 more expected to be added in offline theaters.
This massive release strategy is certain to add significantly to the film's box office success.
Box office battle
'Sikandar' set to challenge 'Chhaava's record
Sikandar's unusual Sunday opening, along with the Eid holiday on Monday, makes it well-poised to break the box office record of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.
The movie had a conventional Friday release and opened to a ₹31 crore net in Hindi.
Sacnilk estimates Sikandar will cross the ₹30 crore net mark on its first day, possibly matching or even exceeding Chhaava's opening.