What's the story

The highly anticipated action thriller Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on Sunday. However, a few hours before its premiere, the film was leaked online by piracy websites.

Infamous websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, and several Telegram groups had posted the full movie for illegal downloads and streaming.

As per reports, the makers and cybercrime officials took down the movie from 600 websites on Saturday night.