Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' leaked online in HD
What's the story
The highly anticipated action thriller Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on Sunday. However, a few hours before its premiere, the film was leaked online by piracy websites.
Infamous websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, and several Telegram groups had posted the full movie for illegal downloads and streaming.
As per reports, the makers and cybercrime officials took down the movie from 600 websites on Saturday night.
Industry impact
Piracy poses a significant threat to Bollywood
This wasn't all. Once Sikandar was widely released on Sunday, pirated copies started spreading like wildfire, even in HD prints.
Despite multiple warnings, piracy remains a threat to Bollywood. Leaks like these pose a serious risk to a film's box office earnings.
Even as Bollywood tries to fight piracy, the act continues, affecting not just the earnings but also the hard work of thousands of artists.
In Sikandar's case, it is suspected the leak came from camcording in theaters.
Risks involved
Why you should avoid watching pirated copies
To note, watching pirated content is illegal and can cost you heavy fines and even jail time.
It's not just the websites that break the law; the viewers supporting piracy are also committing a crime.
Plus, watching a blurry, low-quality cam print with distorted audio and people walking in front of the screen is not how a blockbuster massy treat like Sikandar is meant to be experienced.
Digital threats
Piracy also poses risks of viruses and hacking
Those "free" download links are often loaded with viruses, malware, and scams that could end up infecting your phone or laptop.
Most people who attempt to download pirated movies end up with hacked devices or stolen bank details.
The risk of such threats is yet another reason to stay away from watching pirated copies of films like Sikandar.