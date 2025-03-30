'You,' 'Black Mirror': Don't miss these Netflix titles in April
What's the story
In April, Netflix is set to offer several exciting projects.
Among the highlights is the final season of the popular thriller series You, which will premiere on April 24.
The streaming giant will also release the action-thriller Havoc, starring Tom Hardy, on April 25.
Here's what to watch on Netflix in April.
#1
'You' Season 5: A return to New York
The fifth and final season of You will see Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) making his way back to New York City, where it all began in Season 1.
The show, based on Caroline Kepnes's best-selling novel, has been on air since 2018.
Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews will also appear in the upcoming season.
The series explores Joe's obsessive tendencies and their deadly repercussions.
#2, #3
'Black Mirror' and 'Devil May Cry'
British anthology series Black Mirror returns with its seventh season on April 10. The season also features a sequel episode to the Season 4 episode USS Callister, starring Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Billy Magnussen.
Additionally, an animated series based on the Capcom game franchise Devil May Cry will premiere on April 3.
The series follows Dante, a demon hunter oblivious to his part in the fate of both human and demon realms.
#4
'Jewel Thief': A gripping heist drama
Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's heist drama, Jewel Thief, will be released on April 25.
The movie stars an ensemble cast, including Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta.
This will be the streaming debut of accomplished filmmaker Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, the production company behind blockbusters such as War and Pathaan.
#5
New anime series 'Moonrise' to debut
Another highlight of Netflix's April lineup is the anime series Moonrise, set to premiere on April 10.
Adapted from a novel by Tou Ubukata, the series is directed by Masashi Koizuka and produced by WIT Studio.
The plot revolves around Earth's peaceful existence clashing with the Moon's fight for independence.
#6
'Test' features Nayanthara, Madhavan, and Siddharth
The Tamil drama Test, starring Nayanthara, R Madhavan, and Siddharth, will release on April 4.
The film, produced by YNOT Studios, was directed by S Sashikanth.
Nayanthara said about the project, "Test is a story of love, resilience, and unwavering hope. I can't wait for everyone to experience it on Netflix."
#7
Hardy's 'Havoc' will offer a thrilling experience
Havoc, an action-thriller film headlined by Hardy, will drop on April 25.
The film, directed by Gareth Evans—who helmed The Raid and Gangs of London—will see Hardy as a detective who navigates the criminal underbelly.
IMDb describes the plot as, "After a drug deal gone wrong, a bruised detective must fight his way through the criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son, unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city."