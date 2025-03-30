Before 'Sikandar,' revisiting Salman Khan's top 5 openers
What's the story
Salman Khan's upcoming film, Sikandar, is creating immense buzz ahead of its Sunday release.
The action-packed movie, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, is already creating waves with its encouraging advance booking collections and may emerge as Khan's biggest opener.
Ahead of the action-drama's release, let's take a look at his top openers.
#1
'Tiger 3' (₹43cr)
Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3, produced by Yash Raj Films, was released on Diwali 2023.
Co-starring Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo, it received mixed reviews.
The music was by Pritam, while the screenplay was penned by Shridhar Raghavan.
Hrithik Roshan and Ashutosh Rana were also seen in cameo appearances.
#2
'Bharat' (₹42.30cr)
Khan and Kaif's jodi is one of the most successful ones in the Hindi film industry.
Their 2019 film Bharat, which was also an Eid release like Sikandar, was much loved due to its interesting and unconventional narrative.
Its songs, such as Chashni and Slow Motion, further helped the film reach the masses.
#3
'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' (₹40.35cr)
After a significant break, Khan teamed up with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
He played dual roles: Prem Raghuvanshi and Yuvraj Vijay Singh.
Khan's fans were understandably elated to see him back in his original avatar.
The overwhelming sense of nostalgia attached to the "brand Prem" helped the film become a massive success.
#4
'Sultan' (₹36.54cr)
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Sultan is another iconic film in Khan's filmography and is counted among his best works.
In the sports drama, Khan plays the role of a wrestler named Sultan Ali Khan, whose successful career creates a rift in his personal life.
Anushka Sharma co-stars as his wife, Aarfa Ali Khan.
#5
'Tiger Zinda Hai' (₹34.10cr)
One of the most important films in the YRF Spy Universe, Tiger Zinda Hai was directed by Zafar.
The film also starred Kaif, Paresh Rawal, and Kumud Mishra and is the second film in the Tiger franchise.
Zafar told Zoom in an interview, "Taking the story of characters Tiger and Zoya where Kabir Khan had left them in Ek Tha Tiger was a huge responsibility and to do it with scale thrill, and action was even more challenging."