What's the story

Producer Gokulam Gopalan has asked director-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran to alter Empuraan amid allegations that the film hurt some viewers' sentiments.

Gopalan told Manorama Online, "If any scenes or dialogues shown in the movie Empuraan hurt anyone, I have told Prithviraj to make changes."

"Some words have been muted for the time being."

"There have been protests for certain things shown in the movie, and I have asked the director, if he can make any changes, he should."