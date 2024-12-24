Mohanlal confirms 'Drishyam 3' is in the works
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has officially announced that Drishyam 3, the third installment of the acclaimed Drishyam franchise, is in the works. The news was shared by the actor during an interview with Galatta. He said, "We are currently working on bringing Drishyam 3 to life." This comes after director Jeethu Joseph had said he was considering a third part but wasn't sure when it would happen.
'Drishyam' franchise's journey and global impact
The Drishyam franchise, which started in 2013 with Mohanlal as George Kutty, has been a major contributor to Indian cinema. The sequel, Drishyam 2, which was released in 2021 on OTT platforms, was remade in multiple languages and watched by audiences across the globe. Mohanlal's George Kutty is one of contemporary cinema's most iconic characters. Its Hindi remakes—starring Ajay Devgn—reportedly earned over ₹111 crore worldwide, and its 2022 sequel grossed ₹345 crore worldwide.
Mohanlal's reflections on 'Drishyam' series and its success
Mohanlal also reminisced about the success of the Drishyam series in his interview. He disclosed that the script of the first film was being written five years before it went on floors. The actor credited the franchise's success to its relatable story, saying, "What made people connect with the film was the character of an ordinary man standing up for his family."
'Drishyam 2' and its influence on Malayalam cinema
Mohanlal also spoke about how the second installment of Drishyam, which was released during the COVID-19 pandemic, helped the Malayalam film industry. He noted that people across the world watched it and identified him from his character in the film. "After Drishyam 2, audiences began watching more Malayalam films. It's a movie that gave Malayalam cinema a pan-Indian reach," he said.