He also highlighted how 'Drishyam 2', released during the pandemic, boosted the Malayalam film industry by attracting global audiences and expanding its reach.

'Drishyam 3' is officially in the works

Mohanlal confirms 'Drishyam 3' is in the works

By Tanvi Gupta 02:04 pm Dec 24, 202402:04 pm

What's the story Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has officially announced that Drishyam 3, the third installment of the acclaimed Drishyam franchise, is in the works. The news was shared by the actor during an interview with Galatta. He said, "We are currently working on bringing Drishyam 3 to life." This comes after director Jeethu Joseph had said he was considering a third part but wasn't sure when it would happen.

Franchise evolution

'Drishyam' franchise's journey and global impact

The Drishyam franchise, which started in 2013 with Mohanlal as George Kutty, has been a major contributor to Indian cinema. The sequel, Drishyam 2, which was released in 2021 on OTT platforms, was remade in multiple languages and watched by audiences across the globe. Mohanlal's George Kutty is one of contemporary cinema's most iconic characters. Its Hindi remakes—starring Ajay Devgn—reportedly earned over ₹111 crore worldwide, and its 2022 sequel grossed ₹345 crore worldwide.

Actor's insights

Mohanlal's reflections on 'Drishyam' series and its success

Mohanlal also reminisced about the success of the Drishyam series in his interview. He disclosed that the script of the first film was being written five years before it went on floors. The actor credited the franchise's success to its relatable story, saying, "What made people connect with the film was the character of an ordinary man standing up for his family."

Industry impact

'Drishyam 2' and its influence on Malayalam cinema

Mohanlal also spoke about how the second installment of Drishyam, which was released during the COVID-19 pandemic, helped the Malayalam film industry. He noted that people across the world watched it and identified him from his character in the film. "After Drishyam 2, audiences began watching more Malayalam films. It's a movie that gave Malayalam cinema a pan-Indian reach," he said.