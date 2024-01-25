Box office buzz: 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' to register Rs. 6cr opening
Malayalam movies are known for their hard-hitting content and over the years, the industry has produced some cinematic gems. Mohanlal is a bonafide superstar and he is back in theaters with his new film Malaikottai Vaaliban. The movie has sparked curiosity among viewers with its promotional materials. As the movie aims for a lucrative weekend ahead, let's dissect its box office collection.
Word of mouth to be a game changer
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial is set to register a Rs. 6 crore (early estimates) opening on Thursday. Given Mohanlal's stardom and word of mouth, the action drama will pick up its pace on the weekend. The cast includes Sonalee Kulkarni, Suchithra Nair, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, Manoj Moses, and Katha Nandi, among others.