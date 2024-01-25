What's it about?

It begins with the Pulwama attack

A new air force unit called Air Dragon is created against a terror threat to the Srinagar base camp. Led by Rocky (Anil Kapoor), it includes Patty (Hrithik Roshan), Minni (Deepika Padukone), Taj (Karan Singh Grover), and others. It then cuts to the deadly Pulwama attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed, leading to India's Balakot airstrike. What follows next is another air battle between the neighboring countries.

A palpable chemistry

Watch out for Roshan and Padukone's sizzling chemistry

This is the first time that Roshan and Padukone have been paired together. Their chemistry seems to strike a chord. From their sarcastic jibes at each other to the soothing glares, the romance that blooms in between, and the emotionally charged scenes while dodging the bullets, they offer a new Hindi movie pairing that makes you want to watch more of them.

Performances

Roshan, Padukone deserve films like 'Fighter'

The beauty of Fighter lies largely in its casting. Whether it's Kapoor, Roshan, or Padukone as the lead cast, or Grover, Akshay Oberoi, or antagonist Rishabh Sawhney in their bits, the actors have played their roles well. However, Roshan is the brightest star here, proving that he's best suitable for such a genre. Padukone, on the other hand, deserves a solo actioner.

The weak factor

Unfortunately, it offers nothing new in terms of writing

The dialogue writing is the weakling here. In terms of going high on the patriotism aspect, it failed to create any impact with its dialogues. The lines such as "Unko dikhana padega ki baap kaun hai" aren't something that has not been heard before. It lacks the influence that films like Uri: The Surgical Strike had on the audience.

Where it lags

The second half gets a bit stretched

The first half of the movie has been kept tight, but the same could not be said about the post-interval scenes. Leave alone the fact that Fighter is overly predictable, it gets too stretchy in the second half with a few emotional scenes that take you away from the aerial action. It only jumps back into action with the climax.

High points

Anand's action gets better than that in 'War,' 'Pathaan'

One place where Anand deserves applause is for its action. From Minni and Patty's entry scenes to the dogfight between the Indian and Pakistan fighter planes, and the hand combat scene between Patty and the terrorist, the action scenes do deserve praise. The visual work with the fighter jets and the chopper stunts is fascinating and will leave you wanting more.

Verdict

If typical Bollywood actioner is your taste, then go ahead

The film was released ahead of Republic Day, eyeing to cash in on the long weekend. Fighter may fly low on writing but sure takes flight with performance and stunning camera work. Anand should have skipped its 3D release. Also, don't miss out on Sharib Hashmi's cameo, the only bit where the humor works. Verdict: 3.5 out of 5 stars.