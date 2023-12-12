Box office collection: 'Animal' seeks momentum on second week

09:23 am Dec 12, 2023

Animal is the absolute beast at the box office right now and there is no way it is about to slow down anytime soon. The Ranbir Kapoor-headlined film experienced a humongous second weekend and is now registering momentum on weekdays. The movie is breaching record after record and is aiming to break Pathaan's global box office record currently.

Inching closer to the Rs. 450 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 13 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 443.27 crore in India. Despite negative reviews, the action drama emerged to be a blockbuster. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Suresh Oberoi, and Anil Kapoor, among others. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

