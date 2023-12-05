Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' struggles to hold the fort

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' struggles to hold the fort

By Aikantik Bag 10:19 am Dec 05, 202310:19 am

'Sam Bahadur' box office collection

Sam Bahadur is being hailed as one of the finest performances of Vicky Kaushal to date. The Sam Manekshaw biopic has been critically acclaimed and loved by the viewers, too. Being pitted against a mass actioner like Animal, the war drama has been sidelined at the box office and has been struggling to seek the much needed momentum.

2/3

Inching closer to Rs. 30 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Meghna Gulzar directorial earned Rs. 3.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 29.05 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies banner.

3/3

Twitter Post