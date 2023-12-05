Box office collection: 'Animal' aces the first Monday test

By Aikantik Bag 09:25 am Dec 05, 202309:25 am

'Animal' box office collection

The year 2023 is definitely the comeback year in Bollywood. The industry is seeing mammoth money spinners and Animal is the newest addition to the list. The Ranbir Kapoor-headlined film is on a box office rampage and has reportedly surpassed the Rs. 400 crore mark globally. Despite negative reviews, the gangster drama has all kinds of forces in its favor.

Inching closer to the Rs. 250 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 39.9 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 241.43 crore in India. The film has passed the Monday test with flying colors reinstating that it will dominate on the weekdays. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

