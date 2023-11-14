Sahil to Ranbir: Bollywood celebrities linked to Mahadev betting case

04:44 pm Nov 14, 2023

Mumbai Police registered an FIR against 32 including a Bollywood actor, in the Mahadev betting app case

The latest controversy surrounding Bollywood celebrities involves the Mahadev betting application case, which is presently being probed. The case first came to light in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. The company's promoters are accused of money laundering through the online betting application. Several celebrities have been probed so far over their alleged link to the betting case; take a look at their names.

Sahil Khan

Actor Sahil Khan, best known for Style (2001), has been booked by Mumbai Police and 31 others in the case. Prakash Bankar, identified as a social worker, filed a case with Matunga Police following which Khan and others were booked. The actor and a fitness enthusiast has been named in the FIR for allegedly promoting the application while also operating it for monetary profits.

Ranbir Kapoor

In October, Ranbir Kapoor's name also surfaced in the case after he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Kapoor had reportedly attended the Rs. 200 crore wedding of Sourabh Chandrakar, co-founder of the application, in February in Dubai. Kapoor had asked for two weeks' time before appearing in front of ED. Reportedly, the entire Rs. 200cr for the wedding was paid in cash.

Huma Qureshi

After Kapoor, the probe agency also sent out summons to other Bollywood celebrities including Huma Qureshi. The summons was sent to the Monica, O My Darling actor on October 7. Along with her, the name of television star Hina Khan also appeared in the betting case, and a summons was sent to her too, to appear before the agency.

Kapil Sharma

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma's name has been under the radar of ED as well. Along with Kapoor, Qureshi, and Khan, Sharma received a summons over his alleged link to the betting scam. According to multiple reports, ED sources in October claimed a possible link of at least 14 to 15 celebrities to the Rs. 15,000 crore betting case.