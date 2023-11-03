'UT 69': Shilpa Shetty calls Raj Kundra 'natural' actor

By Aikantik Bag 04:34 pm Nov 03, 202304:34 pm

'UT 69' is running in theaters now

Entrepreneur Raj Kundra made his acting debut with UT 69. Now his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has taken to Instagram to share her thoughts about the film. The movie, inspired by Kundra's real-life experiences in Arthur Road Jail in connection with the pornography case, has garnered mixed reactions. However, Shetty Kundra commended her husband's acting abilities and expressed her pride in his performance, calling him a "natural" actor.

Shetty Kundra's heartfelt message for Kundra

In her Instagram post, Shilpa Shetty penned, "My dearest Cookie, I know I say many things but, this is something I want you to remember! YOU are special & brave, and I am soooo proud of you." She lauded Kundra for transforming hardships into strength and navigating his journey with faith and patience. Additionally, she congratulated director Shahnawaz Ali and the entire crew for skillfully addressing the sensitive topic with a blend of dark comedy and heart-wrenching emotions.

