'Aankh Micholi': Mrunal Thakur-Abhimanyu Dassani starrer gets new release date

Entertainment 2 min read

By Namrata Ganguly 12:22 pm Oct 20, 202312:22 pm

'Aankh Micholi' stars Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu Dassani

The much-awaited upcoming family entertainer film Aankh Micholi stars Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani, among others. The film was initially slated to be released in the last week of October. But, it now seems that the film has been postponed slightly and has a new release date. Let's take you through the new release date and other details regarding the upcoming film.

New release date of 'Aankh Micholi'

Initially scheduled to release on October 27, it is now set to hit the theaters on November 3, 2023. "Don't rub your eyes, you're seeing clearly! Aankh Micholi has a new release date - 03 November...just in time to give your Diwali holidays a dhamakedar start! So gear up for all the fun we have in store for you and your family!," wrote Thakur.

About the film 'Aankh Micholi'

The upcoming film is a family entertainer about a big fat Indian wedding. Wrapped in humor, drama, and emotions, the film follows two Indian families, who don't fit perfectly into each other's lives, and the madness that unfolds. "It's a fun film that families can enjoy and watch together, and we hope it gets the desired love from them," said makers.

Cast and crew of 'Aankh Micholi'

Directed by Umesh Shukla, it also stars Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Divya Dutta, and Abhishek Banerjee. Talking about the film, Shukla previously said, "We've given our heart and soul to this film, and the fact that we see it coming to theaters is the biggest blessing and joy any filmmaker can have. I would love to see everyone smiling."

Other Bollywood films eyeing a November release

Thakur and Dassani's Aankh Micholi will be clashing with two much-talked-about and much-awaited films. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's action thriller film Tiger 3 is eyeing a theatrical release in the Diwali weekend, getting released on November 12. Aankh Micholi will have a face-off with Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband, entrepreneur Raj Kundra's UT 69 which is releasing on the same day.