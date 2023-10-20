'Heat' to 'Ocean's Eleven': Best Hollywood heist movies

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Heat' to 'Ocean's Eleven': Best Hollywood heist movies

By Namrata Ganguly 11:58 am Oct 20, 202311:58 am

Best Hollywood heist movies to watch

The subgenre of heist movies in Hollywood cinema is where crime drama, psychological thriller, and action sequences meet. It's one of the most loved and popular genres for don't we all love watching quirky, cool, and witty characters plot some of the most intriguing larger-than-life heists and execute them in style? We have carefully curated some of the best heist movies of all time.

2/6

'Dog Day Afternoon' (1975)

Directed by Sidney Lumet, the 1975 biographical crime drama film Dog Day Afternoon stars Al Pacino, John Cazale, James Broderick, and Charles Durning. Based on the 1972 robbery and hostage situation, the Oscar-winning film follows the real-life chaotic events that unfold when three robbers attempt to rob a bank in Brooklyn that was supposed to be simple but goes awry.

3/6

'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

The neo-noir crime film Reservoir Dogs is one of Quentin Tarantino's signature films with nonlinear storytelling, severe violence, and profanity with intelligent and witty characters. It follows six criminals- Mr. White (Harvey Keitel), Mr. Orange (Tim Roth), Mr. Blonde, (Michael Madsen), Mr. Pink (Steve Buscemi), Mr. Brown (Tarantino), and Mr. Blue (Edward Bunker) who attempt a simple jewelry heist that goes horribly wrong.

4/6

'Heat' (1995)

Michael Mann's 1995 dark film Heat is not just the epitome of American crime film, it also brought the legendary actors Robert De Niro and Pacino together on screen for the first time. What else do you need when you have De Niro and Pacino involved in pulling off a heist despite being under LAPD surveillance in spectacular action sequences and complicated subplots?

5/6

'Ocean's Eleven' (2001)

A masterpiece from Steven Soderbergh, the 2001 heist comedy film stars an ensemble cast comprising George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Carl Reiner, Andy Garcia, Elliot Gould, and Bernie Mac. It follows Danny Ocean (Clooney) and his 10 partners in crime as they plot to pull off robberies at three Las Vegas casinos at the same time.

6/6

'Logan Lucky' (2017)

Also directed by Soderbergh, the 2017 heist comedy film Logan Lucky stars Adam Driver, Channing Tatum, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan, Seth MacFarlane, Daniel Craig, Hilary Swank, Katie Holmes, and Katherine Waterston. A try at Ocean Eeleven's revamp, the lighthearted but wildly entertaining film follows two desperate-for-money brothers, played by Driver and Tatum, as they attempt a robbery of a NASCAR racetrack in North Carolina.