'Marriage Story' to 'BlacKkKlansman': Adam Driver's best performances

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 01, 2023 | 03:15 pm 2 min read

From the intensity of his early roles in films like Lincoln (2012) and Frances Ha (2012) to his commanding presence in blockbuster franchises like Star Wars, Adam Driver has seamlessly portrayed a diverse range of characters. Driver, with his unparalleled talent, has established himself as one of the most compelling actors of his generation. This weekend, delve into some of his emotional, funny characters.

'Marriage Story' (2019)

Driver plays a narcissistic theater director in Noah Baumbach's 2019 film Marriage Story opposite Scarlett Johansson. The film follows a couple who is going through a divorce and is constantly having arguments on several topics including how Charlie (Driver) doesn't care about his family as much as he does about his work. Driver landed an Oscar nomination for this one.

'BlacKkKlansman' (2018)

The 2018 biographical crime comedy film BlacKkKlansman stars John David Washington as Ron Stallworth, based on whose 2014 memoir Black Klansman, Spike Lee directed the film. Driver earned yet another Oscar nomination for his portrayal of a Jewish man, Detective Flip Zimmerman, an assistant to an African-American police officer, Stallworth. Driver does a commendable job of balancing tension and humor, as always.

'Logan Lucky' (2017)

The 2017 heist comedy film Logan Lucky directed by Steven Soderbergh stars Driver, Channing Tatum, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan, Seth MacFarlane, Daniel Craig, Hilary Swank, Katie Holmes, and Katherine Waterston. In one of Driver's very different and transformative performances, he shines in the role of Clyde, one of the Logan brothers trying to pull off a heist. Tatum plays the other brother.

'Paterson' (2016)

Driver plays the titular role in Paterson directed by Jim Jarmusch. Paterson is a bus driver and a poet. He is one of the most composed roles Driver has embodied. While Driver is known for exhibiting a loud, unpredictable performance, Driver's portrayal of a very simple yet intelligent and calculative man proves his ability to deliver a calm and mature act.

'Star Wars' (2015-2019)

Driver debuted in the Star Wars franchise with Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens (2015). His portrayal of Darth Vader's grandson, Kylo Ren, is historic and one of the greatest features of the sequel trilogy. He is evil and abuses power but is vulnerable. His role in Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) is touted to be the best among the three.

