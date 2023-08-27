Happy birthday, Aaron Paul: Actor's remarkable series besides 'Breaking Bad'

Entertainment

Happy birthday, Aaron Paul: Actor's remarkable series besides 'Breaking Bad'

Written by Isha Sharma August 27, 2023 | 04:15 am 2 min read

Happy birthday, Aaron Paul!

Actor Aaron Paul is celebrating his 44th birthday on Sunday. The TV and film actor had an inclination toward acting since childhood and often partook in church plays and featured in commercials and music videos before he got his break in Big Love. While Breaking Bad earned him widespread global acclaim, his acting prowess shone brightly in other television projects, too. Take a look.

'Big Love' (2007-11)

Paul's first major breakthrough emerged in the form of Big Love, and he was part of 14 episodes as Scott Quittman. The show starred leading Hollywood names such as Bill Paxton, Amanda Seyfried, Douglas Smith, and Ginnifer Goodwin, among others. The multistarrer show has a 7.7 rating on IMDb﻿ and can be streamed on JioCinema in India (only with a subscription).

'The Path' (2016-18)

Paul was the protagonist of the series The Path, which he also co-produced. The series ran for three seasons and churned out 36 episodes during its successful run. He was featured as the lead Eddie Lane, who, along with his family, is a firm believer in Meyerism, a fictional religion. It was created by Jessica Goldberg and co-starred Michelle Monaghan.

'BoJack Horseman' (2014-20)

Paul famously voiced the character of BoJack's friend, Todd Chavez, in the beloved animated drama-comedy series BoJack Horseman, streaming on Netflix. Other prominent voice cast members include Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, and Paul F Tompkins, among others. He once described the show to Men's Journal, "It's a deep look at one man's depression. It's a really thoughtful, beautiful, heartbreaking look."

'Black Mirror' (2017-23)

Paul has been part of two episodes of the dystopian thriller series Black Mirror, which has been running since 2011. In season four, episode one, titled USS Callister, he voiced a video game user, Gamer691, while in the recently released season six, episode three, he appeared in the episode Beyond the Sea. Set in retrofuturistic 1969, the latter featured him as an astronaut, Cliff.

Share this timeline