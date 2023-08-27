Happy birthday, Jim Sarbh: Roles that made him everyone's favorite

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 27, 2023 | 02:15 am 2 min read

Jim Sarbh was last seen in 'Made In Heaven 2' which premiered on August 10 on Amazon Prime Video

Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh is one of the few stars who have gained immense popularity in a very short period of time. The actor, who gained recognition after debuting as the antagonist in Neerja (2016), has played diverse roles in various films and web series. As he celebrates his 36th birthday on Sunday, we take a look at some of his most popular titles.

'Neerja' (2016)

Sarbh rose to fame after he played the antagonist in Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer Neerja. The biopic—based on the late Neerja Bhanot and directed by Ram Madhvani—features Sarbh as one of the terrorists who hijacked the Pan Am Flight 73. Sarbh's chilling performance as a ruthless terrorist in Neerja impressed everyone and established him as one of the brilliant antagonist actors in the industry.

'Padmaavat' (2018)

Another role that is a true reflection of Sarbh's acting finesse is the 2018 film Padmaavat. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sarbh essayed the role of Malik Kafur, a prominent slave-general of Allauddin Khilji (played by Ranveer Singh). Sarbh's energy was well-matched with Singh, who played the antagonist, while Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor were seen as Rani Padmavati and Rawal Ratan Singh, respectively.

'Sanju' (2018)

After delivering a praise-worthy performance in Padmaavat, Sarbh also garnered appreciation with the release of Sanju. The biographical drama, based on Sanjay Dutt's life, featured Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role. Sarbh played Zubin "God" Mistry's role and was seen as an antagonist once again. His character is a former friend of Dutt who allegedly pushed him into hard drugs.

'Made in Heaven' (2019-23)

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's web series Made In Heaven features Sarbh as South Delhi's posy young business tycoon. He plays Sobhita Dhulipala's husband, Aadil Khanna, who is also an investor in her wedding event management company, Made In Heaven. He is also the love interest of Kalki Kanmani's character, Faiza Naqvi. Sarbh's chemistry with Dhulipala and Kanmani won many hearts.

'Rocket Boys' (2022-23)

One of the best projects of Sarbh's career is Abhay Pannu's debut directorial series, Rocket Boys. Based on the lives of Indian scientists Dr. Homi J Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, it featured Sarbh and Ishwak Singh as these characters, respectively. Sarbh and Singh received critical acclaim for their performances. Its first season premiered in 2022, while its second season came out this year.

