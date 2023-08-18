Hariharan's son Karan to debut with 'Pyaar Hai Toh Hai'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 18, 2023 | 02:28 pm 1 min read

'Pyaar Hai Toh Hai' will mark Karan Hariharan's debut in Bollywood

Karan Hariharan, the son of renowned Indian singer Hariharan, is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming musical romantic drama titled Pyaar Hai Toh Hai. He will be sharing the screen with fellow debutante Paanie Kashyap in this heartwarming film about friendship, set against the stunning backdrop of Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The makers have unveiled the trailer and it is slated to release on September 28.

This will clash with 'The Vaccine War,' 'Salaar'

The movie is being helmed by Pradeep RK Chaudhary and produced by Sanjeev Kumar and Randhir Kumar under the Shreetara Cinevision Pvt. Ltd. banner. Karan is an alumnus of the prestigious The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in Los Angeles and his film will lock horns with The Vaccine War and Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire at the box office.

