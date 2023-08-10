#SareesForRanis: Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra put 'RRKPK' sarees on sale

Written by Aikantik Bag August 10, 2023 | 05:12 pm 1 min read

Rani sarees are up for sale!

Karan Johar's cinema has defined fashion for decades now. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic Poo wardrobe or Alia Bhatt's Rani sarees, the fashion game is always on. Ever since Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released, fans were anticipating a separate saree line from Manish Malhotra and now the designer and Bhatt are here with a lucrative offer.

The sale starts tomorrow

Bhatt and Malhotra are putting up some of the sarees for sale and the proceeds will go to the NGO SNEHA which focuses on the healthcare of women and children. This philanthropic gesture has been lauded by fans. Interestingly, Johar addressed the Rani Chatterjee wardrobe in an interview with Anupama Chopra and revealed that there might be a fashion line regarding the same.

