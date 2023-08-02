Ranveer Singh's Nana is 'peak Rocky-ism'; check new post

Written by Aikantik Bag August 02, 2023 | 04:37 pm 1 min read

Ranveer posts adorable moments with his grandfather

Ranveer Singh is soaring high with the success of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film received rave reviews and is receiving love from viewers across the country. The actor took to Instagram and revealed the person who exudes the typical Rocky (his character in the film) persona in his life. Yes, it's his 93-year-old maternal grandfather aka his beloved Nana.

The duo was hilarious yet adorable in new post

If you thought that Rocky exudes the typical traits of Singh in real life, well, you are right, it's in the genes! Singh shared two snippets of his grandfather, where they grooved to Jhumka Gira Re and showed their cool sides. The duo donned T-shirts representing the romantic comedy too. The movie marks Singh's return to box-office success after a string of flops.

