Aaradhya Bachchan fake news case: Delhi HC schools YouTube

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 20, 2023, 01:03 pm 1 min read

Aradhya Bachchan had moved Delhi HC in fake news case

Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is one of the most famous star kids in India. She moved Delhi High Court against YouTube channels for reporting fake news about her health. The High Court bench heard the matter on Thursday and lambasted the platform, reportedly. YouTube was directed to remove any fake news on Bachchan available on the platform.

The complaint has been registered against 10 entities

The court also said that such fake news should not be circulated on YouTube in the future. The complainant asked 10 entities to "de-list and deactivate all videos" encircling her. The other parties named in this case were Google LLC and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Grievance Cell). She sought an injunction against fake reporting as she is a minor (aged 11).

