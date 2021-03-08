The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which conducted multiple raids in Goa to bust drug syndicates, has arrested a person linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The person allegedly supplied drugs to the late Bollywood actor. "Three persons including one person who was providing drugs to Bollywood actor late Sushant Singh Rajput have been arrested by NCB in Goa," NCB's Sameer Wankhede said.

Details Two foreign nationals also caught

The raids were a part of the joint operation launched by Maharashtra and Goa branches of NCB. The team is reported to have conducted simultaneous raids at locations like Anjuna, Miramar, and Panaji. The person who is allegedly linked with the SSR case is named Maharaj Shah. He lives in Miramar and was intercepted by the joint team along with two foreign nationals.

Case Last week, NCB had filed chargesheet in the sensational case

The arrest comes days after the NCB filed a 12,000-page-long chargesheet in Rajput's death case. The extensive chargesheet named 33 persons, including Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik. The Kedarnath actor's former manager Samuel Miranda and household help Dipesh Sawant have also been named. Out of all the people named, five are believed to be absconding.

Details Chakraborty siblings had spent time in jail last year

In September last year, the actress was arrested by the federal agency. Her brother was nabbed before her. Chakraborty spent a month in jail before getting bail. The 33 chargesheeted people have been accused of 'illicit trafficking and harboring of offenders,' which falls under Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This charge invites 10-20 years of imprisonment.

