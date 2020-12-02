Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has topped Yahoo's annual list of the most searched celebrities of the year. Sushant, who died by alleged suicide in June, has ranked ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the list. Meanwhile, fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was accused of having a role in Sushant's death, was ranked at number three. Here's more on this.

Sushant was followed by Amitabh Bachchan and others

On the list of the most searched male celebrities of 2020, Sushant was followed by Amitabh Bachchan (number two), Akshay Kumar (number three), and Salman Khan (number four) Late actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, all of whom died this year, also featured on the list. Sonu Sood, who helped thousands of migrants amid the lockdown, was ranked at number eight.

Rhea ranked ahead of Deepika, Priyanka and others

While Rhea featured at the third rank on Yahoo's overall list of most searched celebrities, she was ranked first on the list of most searched female celebrities. She was followed by actors Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan. Singers Neha Kakkar and Kanika Kapoor also made it to the list.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14

On June 14, Sushant was found dead inside his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area. The sudden death of the 34-year-old movie star was perceived as one of the most tragic incidents to hit the film industry. In fact, many theories of foul play were also floated around his death. However, an expert panel of doctors have declared suicide as the cause of his death.

