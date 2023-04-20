Entertainment

Box office: 'Shaakuntalam' sinks in the sea of Telugu films

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 20, 2023

'Shaakuntalam' box office collections

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been one of the most sought-after actors in India. Her recent release Shaakuntalam was in buzz ever since its announcement but it could not create an impact at the box office. The film's box office crash is quite similar to Titanic's crash on her maiden voyage. The film will be crushed with the upcoming Eid releases tomorrow.

No chance of revival

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the mythological drama raked in a meager Rs. 44 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 7.65 crore. In six days, the film failed to cross the Rs. 10 crore mark, hence it has no chance of revival. The Gunasekhar directorial has an ensemble cast of Dev Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Jisshu Sengupta, among others.

