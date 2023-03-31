Entertainment

Box office: Nani's 'Dasara' is creating a rage worldwide

Box office: Nani's 'Dasara' is creating a rage worldwide

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 31, 2023, 10:23 am 1 min read

'Dasara' box office collection

Nani is one of the breakout stars of Telugu cinema and the Natural Star has proven his mettle over time. His recently released film Dasara has a great buzz and has been loved by both viewers and critics. The film is working like a magic at the domestic box office. Surprisingly, the film is ranking in US theaters too.

Ranked fourth in the US box office

As per the Sacnilk, the film opened to a bumper Rs. 17 crore. The Srikanth Odela directorial is touted to rake in more this weekend. In the international market, the film is doing well. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Dasara is ranked fourth in the US and raked in $6,37,938 approximately. The cast includes Keerthy Suresh﻿ and Sai Kumar, among others.

Twitter Post