Box office: Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' collections drop

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 21, 2023, 10:27 am 1 min read

Rani Mukerji is known for her women-led films and her recent release Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway has been in the buzz ever since its announcement. The film's crux is based on a real-life event that shook the entire nation. The film opened to mixed reviews from both critics and viewers. The box office collection has not been much when compared to the hype.

Collections have not been so impressive

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ashima Chibber directorial earned Rs. 1 crore on Monday (early estimates), taking the total to Rs. 7.42 crore. It's a drop from Sunday's Rs. 2.89 crore. It is pitted against Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Nandita Das's Zwigato. Apart from Mukerji, the cast also includes Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, and Neena Gupta, among others.

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway box office collection Day 4: #RaniMukerji's film sees drastic drophttps://t.co/nu0mfjFTmM — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) March 21, 2023