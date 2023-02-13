Entertainment

'Rocket Boys': Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh return for Season 2

'Rocket Boys': Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh return for Season 2

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 13, 2023, 11:28 am 3 min read

'Rocket Boys 2' will premiere in March on SonyLIV

After the successful run of Season 1 of Rocket Boys, the acclaimed SonyLIV biographical drama series is set to return for its second season in March. This time, the show will give a glimpse into the new chapter of Indian scientists, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J Bhabha's professional lives. On Sunday, SonyLIV announced the arrival of the second installment of the series.

Why does this story matter?

The series Rocket Boys chronicles the lives of pioneering nuclear scientists Dr. Bhabha and Dr. Sarabhai, and their incredible journey of scripting the many firsts for India.

An enthralling state-of-the-nation saga, that took the themes of patriotism and pacifism to the center stage, was widely lauded by the audiences, who are excited to witness the next chapter in the second season.

India's greatest scientists shape a new era in Season 2

After ending the first season on a cliffhanger, the second season traces the tense moment when the Indian scientists try to test the nuclear bomb, amidst global conflict. In the new teaser, Jim Sarbh, who is portraying the role of Dr. Bhabha seems extremely confident in pursuing the plan, whereas Ishwak Singh as Dr. Sarabhai gathers his own team to carry out the test.

Check out the trailer here

Amidst global conflict & enemies charging our borders, India becoming a nuclear nation was the only deterrent to imminent threats of war.



Witness the incredible journey of India’s greatest scientists shaping a new era where no one dared to challenge their country's sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/DSnP2E69xS — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 12, 2023

Know more about the series, 'Rocket Boys'

Written and directed by Abhay Pannu, the high-octane drama series is created under the banners of Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment. Apart from Sarbh and Singh, the series also features Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namit Das, and Saba Azad in pivotal roles. The first season of the series premiered on February 4, 2022, and received rave reviews from critics and audiences.

First teaser was shared on India's 75th Independence Day

The first teaser was shared on August 15, 2022, on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, creating a solid buzz among the audience who shared their excitement in the comments section of the YouTube video. Notably, the first installment, stitched around the scientists' efforts in building the scientific capabilities of the newly independent country, bagged eight Filmfare OTT trophies, including Best Drama Series.

India's first successful nuclear test shocked the world

On the morning of May 18, 1974, the nuclear test codenamed "Smiling Buddha" was successfully conducted in Pokhran, Rajasthan, under the supervision of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It marked the first nuclear test by a nation that was not a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). It took almost two years of preparation for India to conduct this test.