Year wrap: Top 7 Indian web series of 2022

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 15, 2022, 04:10 am 3 min read

Take a look at seven best Indian web series that were released in the year 2022

The year 2022 has been quite an eventful one. While there are some films that might have failed to attract the audience, there were also a few web shows that left the viewers in awe. In all, the audience was spoilt for content. Before we step into 2023, here are the seven best Indian web series released this year on various OTT platforms.

'Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy' (ZEE5)

Starring Zain Khan Durrani and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy is one of the must-watch series of 2022, available on ZEE5. The series is about the story of an Indian spy who is sent to Pakistan on a mission of gathering crucial intelligence. His information helps the Indian officials to know about Pakistan's possible plan to attack.

'Rockey Boys' (SonyLIV)

Helmed by Abhay Pannu, Rocket Boys stars actors Jim Sarbh and Ishvak Singh in the roles of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. The series follows the journey of the two scientists from their younger days as they help a newly independent India to establish itself in the world of science. The show is definitely one of the most promising series of the year 2022.

'Human' (Disney+ Hotstar)

Before Delhi Crime Season 2, Shefali Shah was seen in Human, co-starring actor Kirti Kulhari. The show exposes the dark underbelly of human trials, taking the viewers into the world of medicine. Released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, Human has received a whopping eight out of 10 stars on IMDb. The show also marks another fine performance by Shah.

'Panchayat 2' (Amazon Prime Video)

Jitendra Kumar returned with the sequel of his 2020 comedy-drama series Panchayat. The show, Panchayat Season 2, is available on Amazon Prime Video. Set in a small village in Uttar Pradesh, the show revolves around the life of a UPSC aspirant who is shown working at the Panchayat office. Apart from Kumar, actors Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav are also seen in key roles.

'The Great Indian Murder' (Disney+ Hotstar)

Helmed by Tigmansshu Dhulia, The Great Indian Murder features actors Ashutosh Rana, Pratik Gandhi, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. The series is based on the 2016's murder mystery book Six Suspects by Vikas Swarup. The plot revolves around an industrialist who gets killed at his own party and how everyone else, including his father, becomes a suspect in the murder.

'Mai' (Netflix)

Sakshi Tanwar-starrer Mai is the story of a mother who does everything possible to find out about her daughter's murder. The Netflix series has a 7.2/10 rating on IMDb and is one of the best works in Tanwar's career. The gritty and grimy series draws the audience to its world as the viewer gets invested in each and every character.

'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' (Netflix)

This popular Netflix show features actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Anchal Singh. The series clicked instantly with the audience and holds a strong 7/10 rating on the IMDb website. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein chronicles the life of a man who, in order to keep his family safe and secure, is forced to marry the daughter of a politician.