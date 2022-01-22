Entertainment

'Rocket Boys' trailer: About India's space program and other things

'Rocket Boys' trailer: About India's space program and other things

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 22, 2022, 01:10 pm 2 min read

Did you check out the promo of 'Rocket Boys'?

SonyLIV has released the trailer of their upcoming series, Rocket Boys. The 3:07-minute-long clip takes you through India's space program, led by Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha. It also features many other things, like how Sarabhai and Bhabha bonded, their personal lives, former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru turning down Sarabhai's proposal for India's space program, and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Details What does the promo clip show?

The University of Cambridge kickstarts the engaging trailer, where we get introduced to the "lunatic brown kid," Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh), and Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) teaching using a bottle of alcohol at the IISc! They meet and Bhabha likes Sarabhai's drive to create a rocket. They become close friends but when Bhabha discontinues the cosmic ray lab, it crushes Sarabhai and the two drift apart.

Observation Both Singh and Sarbh are outstanding

Source: YouTube/@SonyLIV

Singh's physical resemblance to Sarabhai and his strong acting establish the character pretty well. Sarbh, on the other hand, may not look similar to Bhabha but his performance keeps you hooked. The range of emotions he showcases so skilfully goes on to prove the powerful actor he is. Other actors, like Regina Cassandra, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Saba Azad get featured, too.

Personal Kalam's introduction scene is the best part

The best part of the trailer is probably the short introduction scene of Kalam (Arjun Radhakrishnan), in the end. That particular sequence gives a kind of ahh factor building an intrigue around the series. Even the ones who do not know anything about India's space program might want to watch Rocket Boys and that's where trailer wins! Abhay Pannu has directed the series.

Fight 'Rocket Boys' will clash with 'Looop Lapeta' on OTT space

Scene from 'Looop Lapeta'

Siddharth Roy Kapur and Nikkhil Advani are the co-producers of Rocket Boys. It hits SonyLIV on February 4. On that day, Netflix will release Looop Lapeta, starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin. It is a remake of the German film Run Lola Run, which is about Lola (Franka Potente), who needs money to save her partner's (Moritz Bleibtreu) life in 20 minutes.