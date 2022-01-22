Entertainment

Bong Joon-ho, 'Parasite' helmer, directing Robert Pattinson in his next?

Jan 22, 2022

Has Bong Joon-ho finalized his next after 'Parasite'?

The Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon-ho seems to have finally locked down his next project. As per a new report, the Parasite helmer will now direct a science fiction for Warner Bros. studio. It will be an adaptation of Edward Ashton's upcoming novel Mickey7. What's more, the latest Batman actor on the block, Robert Pattinson is in discussion to lead the production.

Details Joon-ho will also write script of, co-produce sci-fi venture

According to Deadline, Joon-ho is set to write the script alongside producing the yet-to-be-named film under his firm, Offscreen. Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company and Plan B are the other producers. From the side of Warner Bros., Peter Dodd will be looking over the project. A publishing site for the book says Mickey7 will go on sale on February 15.

Story This is the plot Ashton's novel will follow

Coming to the plot of the novel, it features Mickey7, an Expendable or "a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim." He realizes why he's sent on dangerous/suicidal missions: After one Mickey dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six such deaths, Mickey7 is resolute not to die but multiple complications arise.

Expectation Collaboration of Joon-ho and Warner Bros. is exciting

While the basic outline is likely to remain the same, as per sources cited by Deadline, the film version might be quite different, given Joon-ho's style of adaptation. His satirical drama Parasite had swept four awards out of six nominations at the Oscars 2020, thereby cementing the filmmaker on the international horizon. It remains to be seen how WB lends support to the director.

Deal Pattinson had previously signed production deal with Warner Bros.

While Pattinson's participation is not fully confirmed, he is highly probable to lead a WB production, given he is already working with them on The Batman. Not only this, back in May last year, the Twilight alum had signed a first-look production deal with multiple companies (New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Television, HBO Max) including Warner Bros. Pictures. This marked Pattinson's entry into production.