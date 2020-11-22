DC fans were upbeat about September 5, 2021, as that was the day when Justice League lovers would get to binge-watch the mini-series conceived by director Zack Snyder. However, Warner Bros. has called that date a rumor. Meanwhile, fans are also guessing wildly about the possibility of another Kryptonian on Earth other than our Kal-El aka Clark Kent aka Superman. Read on!

'Man of Steel' Where was this Kryptonian traced to?

Snyder, who is calling his series Justice League: Director's Cut, was talking about the film on the occasion of its three-year anniversary on Tuesday when a black-and-white, slightly modified version of the series trailer was relaunched on Twitter. There was an hour-long breakdown of the trailer and a fan asked about the open pod spotted in Man of Steel, which Snyder replied to satisfactorily.

Details Was the Kryptonian ever seen?

In Man of Steel, Clark Kent or Superman is seen entering a Kryptonian scout ship, in which he comes across one vacant pod and another pod with a shriveled body of a fellow Kryptonian. Snyder teased fans that there will be references to this pod in his version of Justice League that releases on an unconfirmed date on HBO Max in 2021.

Unveiling mystery What Snyder has to say

"When they're bringing Superman's body...back to life, there's a sequence where they're kind of walking through that same hallway that Kal-El walked through when he first came into the scout ship," said Snyder "Next to that (pod), there's an open (pod) that showed that someone clearly got out. Who that is remains a mystery to this day, so we'll see," he added.

Director's version Will there be a 'Justice League' Snyder sequel?