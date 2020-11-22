Hold your horses, Johnny Depp lovers and Amber Heard haters. You are living in a fool's world if you think Amber Heard will be shoed out of the Aquaman franchise, just because she got an edge over her ex-husband in a lawsuit. You need to check out her recent comments to get the air cleared. Let's know more.

Despite Change.org petition Heard says 'game on' to haters

Soon after Depp's heartfelt and well-worded letter uploaded on social media about his exit from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, one aggrieved fan started a Change.org petition seeking Warner Bros. to sack Heard from playing the role of Mera in Aquaman, Snyder Cut, or any future Warner Bros. film following this storyline. The petition has since received a million signatures but that made Heard determined.

Heard is excited "Fan's love and appreciation"

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back. I'm so excited to film that," said Heard in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She also explained why the petitions mean nothing to her.

Casting calls Rumors don't affect Heard

"Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year.," Heard explained. This, however, doesn't mean that Aquaman 2 is getting started next year as there has been no official news on its production from the studio.

