No one can get enough of Tom and Jerry. Their enmity and friendship are etched in the hearts of cartoon lovers since 1940, when the first episode Puss Gets the Boot was released. This Hanna-Barbera masterpiece is hilariously timeless with its fast-paced action that reinvented fun for TV lovers. And, that flavor is now coming to theaters with the new #TomAndJerryMovie!

Warner Bros. seems to be giving a new lease of life for the widespread community of animation lovers transcending borders of cartoon, anime and hyper-realistic animation with this movie. As expected, the trailer just ups the level of fun as the longtime buddies leave the village for New York. Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Ken Jeong, and Colin Jost also star in the film.

This hybrid-animated feature film, which is the first theatrical film having the two characters since Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1992), will release on March 5, 2021. Jerry 'relocates' to a New York hotel whose top honchos are gearing up for a big Indian wedding bash replete with elephants and all that jazz. The boss (Michael Peña) appoints Moretz for solving the mouse problem.

Hungry for success, Moretz convinces the hotel official to have the surefire predator for millions of years, a cat, more specifically Tom, to shoo Jerry away. But as we all know, Jerry breaks into laughter just by looking at Tom, the one entity that has failed to catch him throughout their 80 long years of battle. What happens next?

