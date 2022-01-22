Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their first child through surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their first child through surrogacy

Written by Shikha Chaudhry Twitter Jan 22, 2022, 01:51 am 1 min read

Congratulations are in order for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. On Friday night, Chopra shared that she and her husband have welcomed their first baby via surrogacy. She asked for privacy during "this special time" to focus on her family. They took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the happy news. Their baby has arrived about three years after the couple's lavish wedding.

Details Congratulatory messages pour in

As soon as they posted, the couple started receiving congratulatory messages from their friends and family. Nick's brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas dropped heart emojis, while actor Lara Dutta wrote, "Congratulations." Notably, in 2019, Chopra had said that having a baby was on her to-do list. In fact, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, she had spoken about starting a family with Jonas.

Quote Earlier, Chopra had spoken of her desire to have children

Earlier, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, when asked about starting a family, Chopra had said, "You want to make God laugh and tell her your plans and I am not the one who makes those plans, but yes, whenever it's the right time."

Twitter Post "The couple is overjoyed"