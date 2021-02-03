After the success of the drama The White Tiger, director Ramin Bahrani is all set to adapt another Aravind Adiga novel for Netflix, called Amnesty. The project will reunite Bahrani, Adiga and the streaming company, after The White Tiger, which was based on the author's acclaimed Man Booker Prize-winning novel. Here are more details about the upcoming project.

Details 'Amnesty': Story of a migrant with a conflict of interest

Amnesty, set in Australia, follows the story of Danny, an illegal Sri Lankan migrant who cleans houses and finds that he has information about the murder of one of his employers. However, Danny is affected by a conflict of interest - whether to come forward with his knowledge about the crime and risk being deported, or to keep quiet.

Quote Can't wait to bring 'Amnesty' to the screen, says Bahrani

Bahrani, will also reportedly produce and write the screenplay of Amnesty, said in a statement, "I'm very grateful to partner with Netflix and my lead creative producer, Bahareh Azimi, once again." "This novel gripped me from the first time Aravind shared a rough draft with me five years ago. I can't wait to bring it to the screen," he added.

Author's take Most personal novel: Adiga on 'Amnesty'

Talking about the collaboration, Adiga said, "I'm delighted that Ramin and Netflix are bringing Amnesty to life...It's my attempt to dramatize the moral crisis at the center of the story that is faced in various forms by immigrants around the world (sic)." Adiga also termed the book his "most personal novel," that evolved in the course of discussions with the filmmaker over many years.

Movie Meanwhile, 'The White Tiger' has earned widespread praise