Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker and Empire actress Taraji P. Henson read out the nominations for the 78th Golden Globes Awards. They appeared on NBC's Today show to announce the nominees of top categories, while rest of the announcement was aired live on the Golden Globes' website and E! digital channels. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be this year's hosts.

Announcement Viola Davis top nominee in Best Actress (Drama) category

Henson announced nominees for categories such as best performance by actors in a limited series, best performance by an actor in a motion picture. Dev Patel and Sacha Baron Cohen appeared on the list. Viola Davis surfaced as one of the nominees for the female counterpart of the category for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. After an interval, Parker returned for the next lot.

List As expected: Chadwick Boseman got nominated in two categories

Promising Young Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Judas and the Black Messiah were some of the titles that stood out in the nominations. As was expected, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last August due to cancer, got nominated in two categories: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama) and Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama).

Popularity 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' got nominated in three major categories

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm also became a recurring name on the nomination list in categories such as Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy (Maria Bakalova). "It's definitely an accomplishment. It puts you up with the greats!" said Henson, while announcing.

Other nominations 'The Croods', 'Soul' top players in Best Motion Picture (Animated-category)