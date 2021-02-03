The upcoming Rohit Shetty entertainer featuring Ranveer Singh, Cirkus has got a new addition to its cast in the form of veteran comedian-actor Johnny Lever. Singh confirmed the news by sharing a picture of Lever's vanity van on his Instagram Stories with the caption "The one The only." The movie is said to be an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors.

Details 'Cirkus' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde

Singh will be seen playing a double role in Cirkus. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. "The director wants to finish shooting Cirkus by February end. A few portions of the film are supposed to be shot in Goa and Ooty at a later date," a source had earlier told The Times of India.

Details 'Cirkus' is the second collaboration for Shetty and Singh

The film will mark the second collaboration between Shetty and Singh, after Simmba. The 2018 movie, which was part of Shetty's popular cinematic cop universe, was a huge success at the box office. It also featured actor Sara Ali Khan. The actor-director duo is now taking an out and out comedy route with the film being inspired from a classic piece about mistaken identity.

Information Lever was last seen in 'Coolie No. 1'

Lever was last seen in Coolie No. 1's remake. It was released on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020. However, the film garnered poor reviews. He has previously collaborated with Shetty on movies such as Dilwale, Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again and All The Best.

Upcoming projects What else is 'Cirkus' team up to?