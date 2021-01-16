Actor Paresh Rawal has been roped in to complete the remaining portions of late actor Rishi Kapoor in his final film Sharmaji Namkeen. For the unversed, Kapoor had passed away last year, after battling cancer for two years. He could not complete the shooting of this movie. The film is now planned to be released later this year. Here are more details on this.

Details The movie will be out on Kapoor's birth anniversary

The makers are now planning to release the film on the birth anniversary of the late veteran actor, i.e., September 4, as a mark of tribute to him. The majority of the film had already been shot with Kapoor in January 2020, and only four days of filming is left, the film's producer Honey Trehan had earlier revealed.

Filming Will use advanced technology to complete the film: Producer

Talking about completing the movie, Trehan had told Mid-Day, "We will be using advanced technology, an amalgamation of VFX and some special technique, to finish the film without compromising on the quality. We're in discussion with a few [VFX studios] and are figuring out the way forward (sic)." "We all owe this to Rishiji, one of the silver screen legends (sic)," he had added.

Movie What is 'Sharmaji Namkeen' all about?

Sharmaji Namkeen has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with MacGuffin Pictures. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie is said to be a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a 60-year-old man. Trehan had said that he is thankful to producers "Ritesh and Farhan for investing in the movie not just monetarily, but also emotionally (sic)."

Information Kapoor was last seen in 'The Body'