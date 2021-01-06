An Additional District and Sessions court in Madhya Pradesh has denied bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui and another accused who were booked for passing "indecent" remarks against Hindu deities. The stand-up comedian was last week arrested for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at one of his shows in Indore. Here are more details on this.

Context Why were Faruqui and others arrested?

Last week, Faruqui was arrested for allegedly passing derogatory remarks on Hindu Gods and Shah during a show. Faruqui, Nalin Yadav, Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas and Priyam Vyas were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint was filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur, who is the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator.

Details Allegations against Faruqui are vague, claims his lawyer

Faruqui's lawyer Anshuman Shrivastava claimed the allegations made against the comedian are "vague," arguing that he was booked under political pressure. The prosecution lawyer Vimal Mishra, on the other hand, stated that the accused not only passed demeaning remarks but also participated at an event without the permission of the authorities. He added that the remarks made at the event were "full of obscenity."

Incident What happened at Faruqui's controversial show?

Gaur has said that he and his associates had gone to Faruqui's show as audience, where the comedian made the alleged remarks. The comic was also allegedly roughed up by some members of the group, and forcefully taken to the local police station. Apart from the five accused, another person was later arrested for taking part in the program, the police said.

Information Police said that no evidence had been found

However, after examining the two videos submitted by the complainant, Kamlesh Sharma from the Tukoganj Police station told India Today that no evidence had been found against the comedian and the other accused to show that they insulted Hindu Gods and Shah.

Support Vir Das and other comedians have supported Faruqui