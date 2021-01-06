In a horrific incident that revives memories of the Nirbhaya incident, a middle-aged woman was gang-raped and brutally assaulted in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused inserted an iron rod in her private parts, broke her ribs and one leg. Due to excessive bleeding, the victim passed away. Police are yet to arrest the accused. Here are more details.

Series of events Woman went to temple but never returned

As per the FIR, the deceased went to a temple on Sunday evening and didn't return till late at night. Allegedly, the temple's priest Satyanarayan Das and his two accomplices Vedram and Yashpal raped and dumped her outside her residence around midnight, reports Amar Ujala. She was also taken to Chandausi for treatment by the accused in their car, reports News18.

Details Body was not sent for autopsy for nearly two days

The family members quickly informed the Ughaiti police station about the crime but the cops took a lax approach. Station Officer Ravendra Pratap Singh, claimed the family, didn't arrive at the spot until Monday afternoon. Even then the post-mortem was not conducted. The body was sent for an autopsy on Tuesday. A three-member panel, including a female doctor, examined her injuries.

Probe Four teams formed to nab the accused, informed senior cop

The post-mortem report revealed that the woman's lung was attacked with a heavy object. SSP (Badaun) Sankalp Sharma confirmed that a cop's careless behavior has surfaced in connection to this case and it will be investigated. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC, he added. "Four teams have been formed to nab the accused," Sharma told ANI.

