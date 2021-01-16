Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to marry his fiancee, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, on January 24, reports suggest. Even though there is no official confirmation yet, reports revealed that the families have planned an intimate wedding at a beach-facing resort in Alibaug near Mumbai. Reportedly, 40 to 50 people have been invited to the wedding. Here is more on this.

Details The couple has opted for a lavish Punjabi-style wedding

Reports suggest that the couple is eyeing traditional yet lavish Punjabi-style wedding festivities, which will be held from January 22 to January 25. An invitee was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, "I just received an e-invite and I'm happy that finally, it's happening (sic)." The sangeet and mehendi functions are scheduled to be held on the two days before the wedding date.

Details Dhawan on wedding: I'm planning for it definitely soon

Dhawan had opened up about his wedding plans on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan. "I'm dating her (Dalal) and we're a couple...I plan to marry her (sic)," he had said. Quite recently, he told Filmfare, "There's so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean...I'm planning for it definitely soon (sic)."

Quote Family has been encouraging Dhawan to get married soon

Recently, Dhawan's uncle Anil had stated, "As a family, we have been persuading him to get married soon. I feel this is one ritual you got to do in time. There's no point prolonging it. Do it in time or just don't do it! (sic)"

Precaution All guests will follow the bio bubble protocol, report says

A source has revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "The wedding functions will extend for three days - January 22, 23 and 24, with the entire guest list of the family following the bio bubble protocol (sic)." "They will all be staying together in the resort and the guest list includes just immediate family members of the couple along with some close friends and colleagues (sic)."

Work What's up on the work front for the couple?